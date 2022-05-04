‘Saved By The Bell’ Tolls For Thee As Reboot’s Cancellation Sinks In – The Hamden Journal

No more pencils, no more books. No more Saved By The Bell, either, as the rebooted sitcom’s cancellation by Peacock is now in effect.
It comes only a month after comedy won Outstanding Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards. It’s also something of a surprise, in that the first season of the show reportedly did well for the streamer. The reboot featured a new class of kids at Bayside High and the return of series originals Madrk-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez and Lark Voorhies, who was a guest star in a season one episode.
So far, only Gosselaar has taken to social media to express his views on the cancellation. We’ll update as more come in.
So disappointed by this news. So many talented individuals in all departments creating something original from a reboot. Respect and admiration to everyone involved and thanks to the viewers. https://t.co/Umz7Twd95g
— Mark-Paul Gosselaar (@MPG) May 4, 2022