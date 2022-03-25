Save on Xbox games at Amazon, Walmart and GameStop

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The PlayStation and Nintendo Switch might be getting the lion’s share of attention lately, but the latest Xbox Series X|S and the older-but-still-solid Xbox One deserve some love. After all, it’s still a great time to be an Xbox gamer. The Xbox Game Pass gives you access to hundreds of games, even new ones, but it doesn’t have everything. That’s why it’s a good idea to pick up a few titles for the to-play pile when they’re on sale. We’ve got some of the best deals for Xbox, most of which are playable on any currently available system, starting at the low price of $10.

Explore earth in these thrilling adventures

Red Dead Redemption 2

Make some friends… and enemies on the frontier. (Photo: Rockstar Games)

Are you a big fan of westerns? Do you ever wish you could ride horses, battle outlaws and roam the wide-open frontier? Well, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a game that will let you do just that, dropping you into a compelling story set in an open world where you call the shots. Fight bad guys, hunt animals and even play a few mini-games like poker and blackjack. You can even make friends with your horse.

Players are in love with this title, calling it “one of the best games ever made.” One player had this to say: “A very emotional journey and a highly entertaining and beautiful world to actually live in. I feel attached to the in-game world and characters. This is a generation-defining game.” A defining game on which you can save 50% when you order it at Walmart!

$30 $60 at Walmart

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

The South Park kids have become superheroes in this adventure. (Photo: Ubisoft)

This might sound a little crazy, but this role-playing game based on the crude cartoon from Comedy Central is actually really good. The city of South Park is fun to explore, the dialogue is razor-sharp and there are great items to discover. The combat is also awesome. This package even includes the first game, The Stick of Truth, as a bonus! We can’t recommend South Park: The Fractured But Whole enough, and right now you can give it a shot for only $15.

Shoppers agree, with one saying “If you like the show, you’ll love the game. All the characters from the show come together for a hilarious game that’s just a good time.” Even if you aren’t the biggest fan, The Fractured But Whole also “challenges your problem solving and analyzing skills,” and “it’s funny and there’s so much to do!” And you don’t have to wait for the next season to enjoy this adventure!

$15 $64 at Walmart

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Night flying is peaceful in this immersive title. (Photo: Microsoft)

Maybe you haven’t been flying much lately, but you’ll certainly see the world when you pick up a copy of Microsoft Flight Simulator for the Xbox Series X, which puts you in the cockpit. Travel to far away countries, brave real-time weather and get behind the yoke of some of your favorite aircraft. You’re sure to be enchanted by the realism in this game, enough that it might sate your need for travel… or maybe just get you excited for the real thing!

Shoppers call it “as close to flying a real plane as you can get,” and add it’s “the flight game for anyone who wants realism that simply isn’t found in any other video games. From engine startup to taxiing to take off and landing, this is top-notch.” Aviation nerds unite!

$48 $60 at Amazon

Halo Infinite

With Cortana at his side, Master Chief is sure to win. (Photo: 343 Industries)

Halo just turned 20, but that’s no reason to feel old. Heck, there’s even a new show that premiered on Paramount+ this week! That makes it a perfect time to check out the newest addition to the game series. Halo Infinite was one of the top games of 2021 and it’s guaranteed to still be hot through 2022. It features an expansive open-world structure, crazy new abilities and amped-up multiplayer capabilities. Right now you can save $18 on this title, but at any price you’re sure to get your money’s worth thanks to the sheer number of ways to play this soon-to-be-classic.

Players call it “the best Halo yet,” with one happy customer adding that “as a Halo enthusiast since day one who prefers storyline first and online gaming later, in my opinion, this is the greatest depth, thought, creativity and production work that I could imagine; that I have been hoping to see from the Halo franchise for quite some time.”

$45 $60 at Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

It’s you against the galaxy. (Photo: Respawn)

Have you ever wished you could take a lightsaber into your own hands, take down stormtroopers and explore the galaxy? Fallen Order is a game that puts you into the boots of Cal Kestis, a survivor of the Jedi massacre that occurred in Revenge of the Sith. Even if you’re not that familiar with Star Wars lore, this game is a great role-playing adventure with plenty of action and spectacular graphics.

This was one of the best games of 2019, and normally it costs $60. Right now it’s just $20! Players call it a “fantastic Star Wars game,” one where the main character has a lot of “depth” and the graphics are “visually amazing.” One gamer says, “The combat is enthralling (and low key gives me a power trip), the visual direction is incredible, working with the engaging characters and writing to evoke the feel of the movies incredibly well, and the game offers a new perspective that adds depth to a very interesting time in the Star Wars timeline. I’ve loved every minute of playing!”

$20 $60 at Walmart

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition

Build your own ships to travel the stars in this realistic but wacky simulation game. (Photo: Private Division)

Not every space journey has to be an epic non-stop adventure. The Kerbal Space Program is something a bit more realistic, where engineering and physics are key to getting your spacecraft off the ground. The Kerbals might not be human astronauts, but you’ll feel for them anyway as they ascend into the stars… or crash to the ground when you make a mistake. This title is both hilarious and educational!

Players agree, with one calling out its “steep learning curve” but adding that “space travel is not easy” and this title offers “real space engineering with a comical twist.” Sounds like a great way to pick up some STEM skills!

$10 $40 at GameStop

It Takes Two

Two tiny dolls riding frogs (Photo: EA)

There are plenty of games about saving the world, but It Takes Two is all about saving a marriage — though with a twist, of course. The titular married couple finds themselves turned into dolls and must survive a series of challenges around their own house with their own possessions. Can they work together despite their crumbling relationship? And what of their daughter, Rose, caught in the middle? This action-adventure game deals with big life questions in a very small world, and right now it’s on sale for only $16, a 60 percent discount.

Gamers love this title for its weird premise and engaging gameplay, with one player saying they were “really impressed with the design and creativity behind the game and mechanics. There are lots of unique co-op mechanics and things always get switched up to feel new. It never felt repetitive and I always look forward to playing. It has won a ton of awards and I can see why.”

It’s also a great couple’s game, as this wife attests: “This was the best purchase ever!! My husband and I played this, we always looked forward to our game time after work!! The story is great and boy was some of the in-game bickering spot on lol! 10/10 would recommend to play with your partner or friends!”

$16 $40 at Amazon

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Star-Lord kicks butt and rocks while doing it. (Photo: Square Enix)

This game takes everything you love about the hit movies — the goofy characters, the wild combat, and the classic tunes — and puts you in the cockpit. Fans of the comics will love the way the characters look like their on-page counterparts, while newcomers and vets alike will love the ability to make choices that affect the story.

This is one of the best games of 2021, and the five-star reviews on Amazon back that up. This player says it’s a “great narrative game, the gameplay is amazing and if you want a challenge put it on the highest difficulty.” He adds, “the soundtrack is amazing… I didn’t get to the main story till like 30 minutes in because I was listening to the songs.” Sounds like it doubles as a jukebox too, and you can snag it for 50 percent off at Amazon!

$30 $60 at Amazon

Enter the battle arena

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

SpongeBob and Patrick face off. (Photo: GameMill Entertainment)

Licensed games like this don’t always have the best reputation, but this game managed to blow all expectations out of the water, along with inspiring a huge dose of nostalgia for kids raised on Nicktoons. Ren, Stimpy, SpongeBob, Aang and Korra — the gang’s all here, and ready to throw down in frantic, fast-paced combat. And you can snag this recent title at a decent discount too, 35 percent off at Amazon!

$33 $50 at Amazon

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Reach out and touch someone with extreme prejudice. (Photo: NetherRealm Studios)

It’s safe to say that the Mortal Kombat franchise is a classic at this point, and the recent Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate has everything gamers love about the series: Crazy, imaginative characters, thrilling moves and even silly features like “Friendship” to finish off your enemies. This version ups the stakes by adding even more characters from all sorts of media, like the Joker, Robocop and Rambo. Sounds crazy, but it’s also super fun and on sale for only $29!

$29 $33 at Amazon

