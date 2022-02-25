Save on Pokémon video games and more

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cyndaquil, Owlet and Oshawott are just some of the friends you can meet on your Pokémon adventure. (Photo: Nintendo)

Hey, did you know that this Sunday is Pokémon Day? It’s the 26th birthday of the famous franchise — my, my, my, how time flies! To celebrate we recommend picking up a new Pokémon game to enjoy during the remaining weeks of winter with, and we’ve listed some of the best sales below.

Not into creature collecting and battling? Don’t have a Nintendo Switch? That’s okay, because we’ve also got a few of our favorite PlayStation and Xbox deals on deck this week.

Pokémon deals for the Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You can even ride Pokémon in this expansive title. (Photo: Nintendo)

The latest entry in the Pokémon universe is not like any Pokémon game you’ve ever seen before. Sure, you still have to wander around a vast wilderness, catch Pokémon and try to complete your Pokédex, but this title has way more action — and time travel!

The game’s only been out a few short weeks, but it’s already got almost 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Gamers say it “makes you feel like a trainer more than ever before,” and it’s the “This is the best Pokémon since [Pokémon Black and White] at least.”

One player had especially thoughtful praise: “Brings an open-world element of gameplay to Pokémon, and trims off some of the more undesirable parts of the series … replacing them with a much more accessible system of powering up your fictional monsters. Hoping the main series adapts some of the changes from this game. Also, can’t wait for DLC or a sequel game.”

$55 $60 at Amazon

New Pokémon Snap

Keep an eye out for great Pokémon photo opportunities. (Photo: Nintendo)

New Pokémon Snap is a fantasy twist on a classic nature expedition, one where you ride in a pod around a variety of islands and take “photos” of Pokémon in their natural habitat. It’s fun, relaxing and beautiful, and can be enjoyed from the comfort of your couch. One mom says it’s “a relaxing game,” and her daughter loves it, while this gamer is “hooked.” They add, “It has all the nostalgia from the original but with way more incredible photo opportunities and so many new Pokémon. It’s far more in-depth and detailed as well. Great for adults and kids alike.”

$53 $60 at Amazon

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Dawn and some Pokémon

This adorable addition to the Pokémon universe is actually a remake of two games that came out back in 2007; now they’re back and cuter than ever, with a new art style. Pokémon: Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon: Shining Pearl are basically the same game, only with slight differences in the Pokémon available to catch. Gamers have to trade with friends or other players online to catch them all. A fan who remembers playing them when he was a kid says, “The visuals look great, seeing all these old scenes remade is amazing…this whole game was a great trip down memory lane. If you liked playing the originals then this is a MUST, so buy it now!” And it’s $11 off.

$49 $60 at Amazon

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield

This sweetie can be part of your collection if you play your Poké Balls right. (Photo: Nintendo / Game Freak / Pokémon)

You might be familiar with Pokémon Go on your phone, but why not give the main series a try by picking up Pokémon Sword for your Nintendo Switch? Explore the Galar region, fill out your Pokédex with all manner of interesting and strange creatures and maybe even save the world in the process! For even more fun pick up a copy of Pokémon Shield, the companion game, and gift it to a friend, family member or romantic partner for some cooperative Pokémon collecting! Both games are $50 right now.

$50 $60 at Walmart

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

You’ll meet many different creatures and make magical new friends. (Photo: Level 5)

So, this isn’t a Pokémon game, but if you like exploring expansive worlds, meeting strange and wonderful creatures and getting sucked in by a compelling story, we bet you’ll enjoy Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch. It combines the charming animation style of movies like My Neighbor Totoro with the thrilling adventure you’d expect from a Zelda title. Right now it’s only $25 at Walmart — a sweet 50 percent off.

Players love Ni No Kuni, with one enthusiastic reviewer calling it “honestly the best game I’ve ever played. … I’m almost done with it now and I truly loved all the scenes it had.”

It’s a great way to spend the rest of your winter!

$25 $50 at Walmart

Games for the PlayStation 4 and 5

God of War (PS4)

Kratos is really, really trying to be a good dad. (Photo: Santa Monica Studio / Sony)

This mature-rated game is quite the family affair, as the Greek-deity-battling Kratos decides to leave behind the world he knows in favor of the colder and quieter north to raise his son in peace. But that tranquility doesn’t last long when he and the kid get involved in the affairs of gods and giants, forcing this former god to pick up his ax once again. The greatest-hits edition of this acclaimed title is now just $19.

Players are super enthusiastic about this one: “This game has an epic storyline following Kratos and his son, which magnificently intertwined with the previous God of War games. You will appreciate the graphics and character developments. You will be like a fish on a hook and will not be able to set your remote down. Buy it. Play it. Love it. Can’t wait for the next one.”

Sounds like you’re getting real bang for your buck!

$19 $30 at Walmart

Just Dance 2022 (PS5)

The Just Dance games are a great way to get in shape. (Photo: Ubisoft)

If you’re looking for exercise, cool tunes and group fun, look no further than the Just Dance series. You’ll step, hop and bounce along to new and old hits from the likes of Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake and Meghan Trainor. And once you’ve sweated through the 40 included tracks, you can sign up for Just Dance Unlimited for access to hundreds more songs, spanning genres from all over the world (and also from past games).

The first month is free and you can cancel anytime. As for the game itself, it normally runs you $50, but right now it’s down to only $30 at Walmart.

$30 $50 at Walmart

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)

Star-Lord kicks butt and rocks while doing it. (Photo: Square Enix)

This game takes everything you love about the hit movies — the goofy characters, the wild combat, the classic tunes — and puts you in the cockpit. Fans of the comics will love that the characters look like their on-page counterparts, while newcomers and vets alike will love the ability to make choices that affect the story.

This is one of the best games of 2021, and the five-star reviews on Amazon back that up. This player says it’s a “great narrative game, gameplay is amazing, and if you want a challenge put it on highest difficulty.” He adds, “the soundtrack is amazing and the [first] hour of the game is my favorite. I didn’t get to the main story till like 30 mins in cause I was listening to the songs.” Sounds like it doubles as a jukebox too, and you can snag it for 50 percent off at Amazon!

$30 $60 at Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4)

It’s you against the galaxy. (Photo: Respawn)

Have you ever wished you could take a lightsaber into your own hands, vanquish stormtroopers and explore the galaxy? Fallen Order is a game that puts you into the boots of Cal Kestis, a survivor of the Jedi massacre that occurred in Revenge of the Jedi. Even if you’re not that familiar with Star Wars lore, this game is a great role-playing adventure with plenty of action and spectacular graphics.

This was one of the best games of 2019, and right now it’s just $17. Players have called it a “fantastic Star Wars game,” one where the main character has a lot of “depth” and the graphics are “visually amazing.” One gamer says, “The combat is enthralling (and gives me a power trip), the visual direction is incredible, working with the engaging characters and writing to evoke the feel of the movies incredibly well, and the game offers a new perspective that adds depth to a very interesting time in the Star Wars timeline. I’ve loved every minute!”

$17 $20 at GameStop

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

Get acquainted with Gevalt of Rivia all over again. (Photo: CD Projekt Red)

While you wait for season three of the Netflix show, why not get better acquainted with the world of the Witcher through the video games that made the franchise popular in the United States? All the characters you love are here — Geralt, Yennifer and Ciri — and now they must face off against the powerful and brutal Wild Hunt. Instead of just watching the action you get to play a direct part in it here, and right now it’s only $20 at Walmart!

$20 $50 at Walmart

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

SpongeBob and Patrick face off in the silliest fights to ever grace your screen. (Photo: GameMill Entertainment)

Licensed games like this don’t always have the best reputation, but this game managed to blow all expectations out of the water, along with inspiring a huge dose of nostalgia for kids raised on Nicktoons. Ren, Stimpy, SpongeBob, Aang and Korra — the gang’s all here, and ready to throw down in frantic, fast-paced combat. And you can snag this recent title at a decent discount too, 48 percent off at Amazon!

$26 $50 at Amazon

Halo Infinite

This game of capture the flag is a lot harder than you remember. (Photo: 343 Industries)

Halo just turned 20, but that’s no reason to feel old. Instead, why not enjoy the newest addition to the series, with its expansive open-world structure, crazy new abilities and amped-up multiplayer? This was one of the top games of 2021 and it’s guaranteed to still be hot in 2022. You’re sure to get your money’s worth thanks to the sheer number of ways to play this soon-to-be classic.

Players call it “the best Halo yet,” with one happy customer adding that “as a Halo enthusiast since day one who prefers storyline first and online gaming later, in my opinion this is the greatest depth, thought, creativity and production work that I could imagine; that I have been hoping to see from the Halo franchise for quite some time.”

$38 $60 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

