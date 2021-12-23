Save $80 on Mortal Kombat, NBA Jam and more

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Fight, dunk, avenge and more with Arcade1Up’s Mortal Kombat, NBA Jam, Marvel Super Heroes and other Countercade machines. (Photo: Arcade1Up)

As someone who dropped a lot of quarters into coin-op arcade games back in the 80s, I have mad love for Arcade1Up’s lineup of retro consoles. Some of them are freestanding 3/4-size replicas; others are designed to sit on a table or counter. All of them look amazing and play just like the originals.

So if you’re looking for a nostalgia trip or want to outfit a game room, good news: For a limited time, four of the latest Arcade1Up Countercade games are on sale for $150 each. That’s $80 off the regular price. And these aren’t just solo machines, either: They include two sets of controls for side-by-side play. (There’s a caveat, though — see below.)

$150 $230 at Amazon

The games available as part of this sale:

Each Countercade includes at least two games to play. In the case of NBA Jam, for example, you get not only the titular game, but also NBA Jam Tournament Edition. Mortal Kombat II adds the original Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 3 and Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3.

As you can see in the photos, the Countercades look very much like the real deal (right down to their light-up marquees), albeit with their bottom halves lopped off. What you can’t see as easily is their overall size: Each machine has just an 8-inch screen, which is smaller than most iPads.

Consequently, these are pretty small cabinets; there’s little room in between each set of controls, meaning two players will have to squeeze pretty close. (And maybe squint a little, if they’re of a certain age.)

But there’s no denying the Countercade machines look amazing and play just like their full-size arcade counterparts. I’d probably balk at spending $230 on one, but $150? That’s pretty reasonable for a nostalgia fix like this.

By the way, if Amazon’s sale ends prematurely or one of the models sells out, try your luck at Best Buy, which at this writing was matching prices on all four games.

