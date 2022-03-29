Save 58 percent on TOZO’s noise-canceling earbuds

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Good noise cancellation doesn’t have to cost a fortune. (Photo: TOZO)

With warm weather approaching and workplaces back in business, we’re all on the go more than we have been. Maybe you’ve taken up jogging? Or are commuting on a train more regularly? There are so many situations in which a great pair of noise canceling earbuds can come in handy. If the cost has kept you from buying yourself a pair, we’ve got some good news.

Right now you can get an amazing pair of TOZO earbuds at an amazing price on Amazon. TOZO’s stylish NC2 earbuds are a whopping 58 percent off — down from $80 to a mere $34 — and they include active noise cancellation!

The handy charging case keeps your buds safe, clean and revved up. (Photo: TOZO)

These sleek black earbuds have racked up more than 9,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. One shopper “decided to give these […] a shot” and found the NC2 “surpassed my expectations completely.” They add: “The audio quality is great! […] The best part of these buds however is the INSANE BATTERY LIFE. I was a bit concerned that the NC’s don’t have a quick charge feature but there is absolutely no need for it with these. That battery will last as long as you need and then some. To give some perspective I worked an 8 hour shift yesterday and had podcasts/music playing the entire time. When the shift was over, I was still yet to receive any indication that the battery life was low. I love it!”

And this reviewer says, “Whether I am listening to Miles Davis at the gym or NFL games while I’m on my treadmill, these buds give me exactly what I want. They are easy to operate, give good sound quality, fit perfectly, stay in place, and cancel the outside world perfectly. I can’t talk about battery life, or some feature that Apple Pods might have, but these TOZOs give me everything I need at a great price.”

This particular person was even moved to a bit of sarcasm, saying, “I’m very pleased with these earbuds. My only problems are that the battery life is too good, they pair immediately with any of my Bluetooth devices, and the noise cancelation is deafening. Wait…those are pros, right?”

They then clarify their stance: “Yes, these work great. I got them half-off, which was an additional bonus. Joking aside, the ONLY con I have is that the magnet is TOO strong in the case. They will NEVER fall out of the case, and they are a bit hard to get out of the case at times (not terribly hard, but they earbuds are a little slick).”

Overall, while they’re not perfect, they are amazing… especially for the price! Grab them now while they’re so affordable!

