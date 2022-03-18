Save $50 on Bose noise-canceling headphones

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These sleek, classy headphones are just what you need to relax on your next flight. (Photo: Bose)

We live in a noisy world. You might want to tune it out once in a while — especially if you’re on a plane and don’t want to deal with the consistent drone of the engine. In those cases you’re going to want a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones. There are dozens of great brands, but Bose is far and away one of the best. Heck, the company’s latest noise-cancelling cans, the QuietComfort 45, have already earned over 1,700 five-star reviews on Amazon and it hasn’t even been out a year. Now you can check them out for yourself, thanks to a recent sale that drops the cost from $329 to $279, a hefty $50 savings. That’s a Black Friday–worthy price that you can enjoy right now in the middle of March.

$279 $329 at Amazon

The QuietComfort 45 is the perfect travel companion, and it’s also available in white. (Photo: Bose)

The Bose QuietComfort 45 is a Bluetooth headset that’s available in both black or white, so you can pick the one that matches your style best. It features an insane 24 hours of battery life, which should get you through your round trip and then some. Need a top-up? You can get three hours of battery life with only a 15-minute charge! The headphones can also be plugged in, which will help the battery last even longer.

Those features have earned the QuietComfort its fair share of fans, like this gentleman who did “much research” and says “They live up to the hype, [noise cancelling] is great, but I just like faithful reproduction of sound, and these do it. I almost want to cry the music is so clear. My only gripe is they aren’t loud enough for my old ears, but the reality is they are probably saving my ears! Man, these sound amazing. No regrets!!”

A long-time Bose fans says, “These headphones are the lightest I’ve ever used, and that directly translates to comfort when wearing them for hours on end…. The sound is super clear and crisp.”

One wife found them great for keeping a happy household: “I purchased these headphones for my husband so he could watch movies after I go to bed without disturbing the rest of the house. He loves the sound quality, the ability to add or remove devices at will and the fact he is not ‘tethered’ to the sound system by a cord. Worth the price!”

Ultimately, the QuietComfort 45 made a convert out of a long-time Beats user, who says “As soon as I put these headphones on, I knew they were going to be amazing! The noise cancellation alone is outstanding, but the comfortable over-the-ear design is magical. After years of being loyal to Beats, I was done with their low quality. Bose, simply put, makes a high-quality product that delivers on all aspects for those who enjoy over-the- ear design.” These truly are worth every cent — grab them while they’re on sale!

