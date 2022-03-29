Save $300 on this stellar 55-inch Sony TV at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This OLED set offers stunning colors.

In the market for a new TV but don’t want to spend a fortune? Well, here’s a handy tip — the new models are often revealed in January and generally go on sale… well, about now! And that means last year’s hot television sets will go on sale at killer prices! Like this 55-inch Sony 4K OLED, which used to cost $1,700 but now with a recent price drop will only run you $1,398, a $300 savings.

You’ll get free shipping on this massive item, of course, along with the ability to schedule a delivery time. But if you’re looking to buy other items Amazon Prime can help you get those even sooner. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

$1,398 $1,700 at Amazon

The back of this TV is so nice it’s a shame to put it up against a wall. (Photo: Sony)

This model scores big with Amazon shoppers, earning over 1,000 five-star ratings — no mean feat for something that costs over $1,000. But the A80J is tricked out with all the best features, like an OLED screen that the picture will have the blackest blacks and whitest whites. Dolby Vision HDR will also help your favorite shows and movies look good, too. And there’s even voice control via Google Assistant or Alexa (when you have an Amazon speaker in the same room).

The quality of this model certainly impresses, with one high-brow reviewer saying, “I’ve been an audiophile and videophile for decades, so it takes a lot to impress me. I am VERY impressed!!!”

The 55-inch A80J goes anywhere, too, with this shopper setting it up in their cabin: “Lightweight and able to install ourselves. The picture is excellent. Easy to use smart features. Feels like a movie theater with so much expanded access to shows. We use it with our fiber optic internet access and the possibilities seem endless. Pleased with purchase.”

Story continues

Ease-of-setup was certainly popular with reviewers, like this one who says, “The picture quality was great right out of the box. I haven’t had to optimize the settings like I normally do with a new TV.” This customer agrees: “The automatic options and manual options are easy to use for the best picture.”

All-in-all, “It’s an excellent television … you get high end features with lots of HDMI sockets.” This reviewer sums up their experience with, “It’s an all-around good TV. Best I’ve ever owned.”

$1,398 $1,700 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

