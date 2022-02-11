Save $29 on the latest Apple AirPods

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Small, but powerful. (Photo: Apple)

Wireless earbuds are great for listening to music, audiobooks and podcasts during all sorts of activities. That includes yoga, chores or maybe just kicking back and relaxing with a good book on the couch. Some of the best earbuds on the market are those made by Apple; the company’s signature AirPods are comfortable, stylish and sound pretty great. The only caveat is that you’ll pay a bit of a premium on them. Luckily, Amazon is having a killer sale on the latest generation of AirPods, where you’ll only have to shell out $150 — that’s a $29 savings!

$150 $179 at Amazon

The case keeps them tidy and charges them, too. (Photo: Apple)

Shoppers are thrilled with these, bestowing more than 10,000 five-star reviews at Amazon. One reviewer called it an “amazing redesign, perfect for my ears…. The spacial audio is better than I could ever imagine, worth the price.” Another user said, “They sound great, have an excellent battery life and are definitely more comfortable than the original AirPods. Would definitely recommend trying these!”

Listeners with smaller ears are especially fond of the third-generation AirPods, with one who said, “This shape is absolutely perfect for my ears! While my ears as a whole are quite physically small, my ear holes are a more medium size, so Apple earbuds have always sat comfortably. … The size paired with the shorter stems and better touch controls make for an all around lovely product.” They also had nice things to say about the sound quality: “Spacial audio is also freakin insane, and it follows your head with no noticeable delay or affect on the audio…. All around, I’d highly recommend this product to anyone looking for an upgrade from the OG AirPods, or any midrange headphones for that matter.”

