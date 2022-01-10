Savannah Guthrie tests positive for COVID-19 as Hoda Kotb returns from quarantine: ‘We’re trading places’

Savannah Guthrie tests positive for COVID as Hoda Kotb is cleared to return to work on Today. (Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Savannah Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19 as Hoda Kotb ends her quarantine and returns to the Today show.

“We’re trading places,” Savannah said at the start of Monday’s show. “I’m working from home. You’re back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID. I just tested positive for COVID, so here we go.”

Both women are vaccinated and boosted with Guthrie sharing that her symptoms were mild.

“Little sniffles, not much more than that,” she said.

Later in the broadcast, Guthrie elaborated, “I feel good. Feel really good. Just a couple days at home and I’m sure I’ll be back in the saddle soon.”

Kotb, who revealed Thursday that she had tested positive and also had mild symptoms, said Guthrie would be back in no time.

“I feel like we’re like a ton of the country,” as COVID-19 cases soar, said Kotb. “I mean this is so weird, I’m having a flashback to 2020. I got two negative tests, so I’m back in my seat and I know that your negative test will come quickly.”

NBC has had several high-profile personalities with COVID. Late Night host Seth Meyers canceled shows last week after testing positive. Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon shared that he tested positive over the holiday break. Both are also vaccinated and boosted.