Savannah Chrisley Had a ‘Full-on Breakdown’ Over Caring for Siblings amid Her Parents’ Prison Sentence

Savannah Chrisley revealed she reached a breaking point.

On Tuesday’s episode of her Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best star discussed the challenges of raising her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, as her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley serve their prison sentences.

“The other night, I had a full-on breakdown. I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff,” she shared. “I just sat down on the floor and started crying.”

The 25-year-old reality star added, “I am not my mother. How am I going to do this? I don’t feel that I am worthy or capable enough of doing the job she’s done for all her life.”

However, Chloe provided her some reassurance while the family adjusts to their new normal. She recalled, “I was sitting there, and the next day Chloe said, ‘You’re doing a pretty good job. You made me ramen noodles last night.'”

Savannah shared she plans to step up her game when it comes to eating as a family.

“From here on out, every Sunday we’re going to plan our meals for the week and you guys tell me what you want for dinner,” she said. “And we’ll get the groceries for the week, and you’ll know every night what you’re going to eat.”

Despite the difficulties, Savannah revealed that she has found peace with her situation.

“I had a conversation with my dad and he said, ‘This is going to be the hardest, but most rewarding thing you’ve ever done.’ I’m starting to see that,” she said. “It’s so crazy because I went from a place, sitting in the same chair thinking about how mad I was at God, ‘Why would you allow all these things to happen? One thing after another. Where are you?’ Now I’m in a place of such peace.”

She added that she hopes Chloe and Grayson will also find “peace and calmness.”

“We need to figure out healthier ways to cope with things and deal with things, even if it’s just little things I’m trying to implement because I’m not their mom,” she explained. “I’m not their dad. I’m their sister.”

“I want to stay in that role of sister,” she added. “But it’s hard when you’re in the role of parent and discipline.”

The Chrisleys were sentenced in November after a jury convicted the couple in June of a multimillion-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme. Both Todd and Julie have also been ordered to serve an additional 16 months of probation following their release from prison.

On Jan. 17, Todd checked into the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola to begin his 12-year sentence, while Julie reported to a prison in Lexington, Kentucky, to serve out her seven-year sentence. Both Todd and Julie have also been ordered to serve an additional 16 months of probation following their release from prison.

The two reality stars are currently working on appealing their case.

“I know that this is not my final destination,” Todd said on a Chrisley Confessions podcast recorded before he entered prison. “I know that this may be my future for a minute, but I also have faith that the judicial system is going to turn it around. I also have faith that the appellate court is going to see this for what it is.”