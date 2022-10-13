Saudis say Biden asked to hold oil production cut until after midterms

WASHINGTON – Saudi Arabia has claimed the US requested it holds off on reducing oil production until after the midterm elections — and denied the cut meant it was taking Russia’s side in its war against Ukraine.

In a Wednesday night statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the decision by the OPEC+ cartel to reduce production by 2 million barrels per day beginning next month was made in “a purely economic context.”

However, Riyadh did acknowledge that it had made clear to the White House “that all economic analyses indicated that postponing the OPEC+ decision for another month, according to what has been suggested, would have had negative economic consequences.”

The Wall Street Journal initially reported Tuesday that the Saudis shrugged off pleas by the Biden administration to push back the production reduction, which is set to send gas prices spiking ahead of the Nov. 8 elections.

Saudi Royal Palace/AFP via Getty

The Saudi statement also rebuffed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s Tuesday assertion Oct. 5 action by OPEC+ “align[ed] their energy policy with Russia’s war aims and against the American people.”

“[T]hese statements … are not based on facts, and …. are based on portraying the OPEC+ decision out of its purely economic context.”

“Saudi Arabia affirms that any attempts to distort the facts about the Kingdom’s position regarding the crisis in Ukraine are unfortunate, and will not change the Kingdom’s principled position,” the ministry added.

“The Kingdom stresses that while it strives to preserve the strength of its relations with all friendly countries, it affirms its rejection of any dictates, actions, or efforts to distort its noble objectives to protect the global economy from oil market volatility,” it added.

In response, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called the Saudi statement “spin.”

“The Saudi Foreign Ministry can try to spin or deflect, but the facts are simple: The world is rallying behind Ukraine in combatting Russian aggression,” he said in a statement. “In recent weeks, the Saudis conveyed to us — privately and publicly — their intention to reduce oil production, which they knew would increase Russian revenues and blunt the effectiveness of sanctions.”

Developing