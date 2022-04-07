Augusta National clubhouse – Saudi Super Golf League saga impacts Masters with Asian Tour’s top officials mysteriously absent – SHUTTERSTOCK

The Saudi Super Golf League saga has impacted the 86th Masters with the Asian Tour’s top officials not attending the season’s opening major for the first time in many years.

Augusta has traditionally welcomed the chief executive and the other main figures from the male game’s third biggest circuit and they have become a regular sight under the Giant Oak adjacent to the clubhouse where meetings take place between golf’s great and good. But not this year.

There is confusion if the Asian Tour was not invited or if they did not seek credentials with sources on both sides claiming the opposite. However, what does seem certain is that this is the latest fall-out in Saudi attempts to form a breakaway circuit.

Late last year, a new 10-event “International Series” was announced by Greg Norman – the Australian running Liv Golf Investments, the entity overseeing the Kingdom’s mission – with a tournament being staged at Slaley Hall in Northumberland in the first week of June.

The Asian Tour also gave a home to the Saudi Invitational, which had been a part of the European Tour until Wentworth HQ joined forces with the PGA Tour in a “strategic alliance” signed, in part, to fight off the Saudi threat.

The game’s traditional powers are annoyed with the Asian Tour affording the Saudis a legitimate platform from which they will launch the SGL with the opening $25m tournament being held in St Albans in the second weekend of June.

It will be interesting to see if the PGA and European Tours agree to release their members to play at the Centurion Club, with the Saudis ready to take legal action on behalf of the players if not.

However, the PGA and European Tours will be buoyed not only by the Asian Tour’s absence from Augusta, but also the R&A’s decision to cancel the exemption to the Open that it had previously handed to the winner of the Asian Tour’s order of merit.

At his press conference here on Wednesday Fred Ridley, the Augusta National chairman, declined to be drawn on whether players who compete in the SGL would subsequently not be invited to the Masters.

Fred Ridley, the Augusta National chairman

“We have been pretty clear in our belief that the world tours have done a great job in promoting the game over the years,” Ridley said. “Beyond that, there’s so much that we don’t know about what might happen or could happen that I just don’t think I could say much more.”

However, Ridley did feel able to dismiss rumours that Phil Mickelson had been banned for this year’s Masters after his role in the Saudi controversy. The reigning US PGA champion announced he was taking an indefinite break from the game after being slammed for admitting using the SGL to gain leverage off the PGA Tour in his long-running row about media rights.

“First, I would like to say we did not disinvite Phil. Phil is a three-time Masters Champion and is invited in that category and many other categories,” Ridley said.

“Phil reached out to me, I think it was in late February, early March, and let me know that he did not intend to play. That was by way of a text. And I thanked him for his courtesy in letting me know.

“He made a personal decision, and I don’t really know anything beyond that. We certainly wish him the best sort of working through the issues he’s dealing with right now.”