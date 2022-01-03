Saudi men celebrate snow with traditional folk dance

The Daily Beast

Trump and His Children Refuse to Be Deposed in Tax Dodging Investigation

ALEX EDELMANThe Trump family was supposed to turn over records and testimony to the New York Attorney General surrounding the Trump family’s alleged tax dodging. Predictably, they didn’t. So now, investigators are turning up the heat on former President Donald Trump himself, Don Jr., and Ivanka.The three Trump family members are being added as “respondents” in an ongoing legal fight with New York Attorney General Leticia James, according to a document filed in New York state court Monday morning