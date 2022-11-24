Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival Unveils Jury – Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival Unveils Jury

Egyptian star Nelly Karim, best known internationally for her performance in The Blue Elephant and Clash, Tunisian Oscar-nominated The Man Who Sold His Skin director Kaouther Ben Hania, Georgian film director Levan Koguashvili (Brighton 4th) and Palestinian actor Ali Suleiman (Huda’s Salon, 200 Meters) have been unveiled as members of the jury for Saudi Arabia’s upcoming second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival (Dec 1-10). They join previously announced jury president Oliver Stone. The jury will decide the winner of the main feature competition focused on Arab world, Asian and African cinema. Last year, Koguashvili won the inaugural prize for Brighton 4th.

Warner Bros. Discovery Appoints China President & Western Pacific Commercial Boss

Warner Bros. Discovery has come close to rounding off its international leadership structure by setting two key leadership roles in its Western Pacific team, appointing a China President and SVP, Head of Commercial, Western Pacific to report into Western Pacific boss James Gibbons. Veteran Gillian Zhao takes on the former and Tony Qiu the latter. Zhao, who has more than 20 years’ experience, will lead strategic growth of theatrical, TV distribution and home entertainment in the region, while Qiu takes on consumer products, ad sales and games management in the newly-created post. The majority of WBD international roles have now been set since the merger. Gibbons, who used to lead the UK, Ireland and the Nordics for Discovery, set out his Japan, Australia and New Zealand leadership in June. “The combination of assets in Western Pacific markets creates significant creative and commercial opportunities across our diverse WBD portfolio,” he said. “Gillian and Tony bring exceptional local and international experience to these roles; their leadership will be key as we look to further monetise and scale our businesses.”

Screen Scotland Signs Screen Commission Boss

Screen Scotland has signed up a senior Screen NSW Australia exec to head up its Screen Commission. Cheryl Conway will start in the new year, delivering production opportunities for Scotland, promoting Scottish creativity and co-ordinating public agency partners and industry players. She is currently Manager, Production Attraction at Screen NSW in Sydney. Screen Scotland Executive Director Isabel Davis said: “The expansion of Scotland-based studios and increased investment in craft and technical skills is helping to meet new demand and Cheryl’s appointment means we are able to sustain and build momentum, and to promote our rapidly developing offer to global production clients.”