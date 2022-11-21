Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival to honor Shah Rukh Khan – The Hamden Journal

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival has announced that renowned Indian actor and producer Shah Rukh Khan will receive an honorary award at its upcoming second edition running December 1-10.

The prize recognizing Khan’s contribution to the film industry will be presented at the opening ceremony.

Unfolding against the backdrop of the Red Sea port of Jeddah, the festival will present 131 feature films and shorts from 61 countries in 41 languages this year.

Khan is regarded as Bollywood’s most successful film star.

Over the course of a 30-year career, he has clocked up more than 100 actings credits, including award-winning hits such as Happy New Year and Chennai Express. His producer credits include Class Of ’83 and the upcoming production Jawan.

“After 30 years in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the most successful superstars of Indian cinema and is beloved by audiences around the world. We look forward to welcoming him to Jeddah this December,” said Red Sea CEO Mohammed Al Turki.

Shah Rukh Khan said he was looking forward to returning to Saudi Arabia, where Bollywood films have a strong following and he has a big fanbase.

“It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community,” he said.