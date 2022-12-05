Saudi Arabia’s Film AlUla starts construction on studio complex – The Hamden Journal

Saudi Arabia’s Film AlUla, the film agency of the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), has announced the start of construction of the first phase of its new ambitious studio complex.

The first phase will encompass approximately 30,000 square metres (330,000 square feet) and is scheduled to be up and running for the fourth quarter of 2023.

It will feature two world-class soundstages, production support buildings, workshops, a pyro/sfx building, catering facility and admin building plus a 6,500 sq m backlot and a sound recording studio. The complex will also be near 12 square kilometres of dedicated outdoor shooting locations that showcase the otherworldly beauty and ancient heritage of AlUla.

“AlUla is a thriving center for arts, culture and heritage. With the film and screen sector of central focus the first phase of this studio complex is carefully planned and part of a much larger programme of infrastructure development,” said Charlene Deleon-Jones, Executive Director of Film AlUla.

“This complex will satisfy the growing demand from regional and international producers to shoot at AlUla, while also supplying an epicentre for our production ecosystem. The studio complex will diversify AlUla’s economy, in line with the objectives of RCU, as we build a home to nurture Saudi talent in the screen sector for generations to come.”