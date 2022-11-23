Saudi Arabia goes on holiday after World Cupset for the ages I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Minty Bets. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, November 23, 2022, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

King Salman of Saudi Arabia declared a national holiday after the Saudi team stunned Messi and Argentina in their first match of the 2022 World Cup

Reigning cup champion France put on a clinic against Australia with a 4-1 victory

In the English Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United decided to consciously uncouple after their relationship soured

The Las Vegas Raiders trademarked a contradictory slogan

Sin City will be the site of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four… in 2028!

