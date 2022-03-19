Saturday’s live updates from the NCAA Tournament

Saturday’s slate of NCAA tournament games kicks off when the defending national champion Baylor Bears take on the North Carolina Tar Heels for a spot in the Sweet 16. Their Big 12 rival and fellow No. 1 seed Kansas follows immediately after as the Jayhawks battle Creighton.

The Cinderellas also take center stage, with No. 11 Michigan playing Tennessee in South Region action, No. 12 Richmond against Providence, No. 15 Saint Peter’s, who took out Kentucky in stunning fashion, trying again against Murray State, and New Mexico State, a 12 seed in the West, taking on Arkansas.

Top overall seed Gonzaga closes out the night’s action against a talented Memphis squad.

The Baylor Bears look to advance to the Sweet 16 in the men’s NCAA tournament.

North Carolina up on No. 1 seed Baylor

Baylor, the defending national champion, is 20 minutes away from being the first No. 1 seed to be ousted from the tournament. The Tar Heels led 42-29 at the break in their second-round matchup in the East Region.

The Tar Heels are being paced by R.J. Davis, who hit 4-for-6 from 3-point range and has 17 points. Brady Manek has nine points for Carolina.

Adam Flagler has six points for Baylor, which shot 40 percent in the half and has only two assists on its 12 made baskets.

– Scooby Axson

Kansas one step closer to history

The record for all-time wins in college basketball history is close to being owned by Kansas.

With a victory in the second round matchup against Creighton, the Jayhawks will pad their win total to 2,353, tying Kentucky for the most victories all-time. The Wildcats failed to add to their lead when they lost to No. 15 seed St. Peter’s in the first round.

North Carolina is third all-time with 2,319 victories.

No. 12 seeds Richmond, New Mexico State look to continue Cinderella runs

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Richmond won a game in the men’s NCAA basketball tournament for the first time since 2011. To some, that might sound like a long time.

Just try telling that to New Mexico State: The Aggies won in the tourney for the first time since — drum roll, please — 1993.

Saturday these 12-seeds will play against 4-seeds for spots in the Sweet 16: Richmond vs. Providence, New Mexico State vs. Arkansas.

“To get an opportunity to go to the Sweet 16 is everything you dream of as a kid,” Richmond guard Jacob Gilyard said Friday. “That’s kind of why you play basketball.”

New Mexico State guard Sir’Jabari Rice understands that sense of yearning.

“After you win one game,” he said, “what’s the point of losing the next?

– Erik Brady

Duke has the talent to make a title run for Coach K, but inexperience remains the wild card

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sometimes, talent alone is more than enough.

On this there is no doubt: Duke’s roster doesn’t lack for talent, with as many as five contributors ticketed for the first round of the NBA draft. Instead, what the No. 2 Blue Devils lack is experience, making this perhaps the most unique NCAA Tournament group of coach Mike Krzyzewski’s nearly complete tenure.

With a roster this young, every high-pressure tournament game could bring Duke closer to matching the full potential of Krzyzewski’s final team.

“I think what distinguishes us is we feel we haven’t reached our full potential yet,” said junior forward Wendell Moore. “We haven’t reached nearly as good a team as we can be yet. I mean, we’ve seen glimpses of it.”

– Paul Myerberg

