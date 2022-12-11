‘Saturday Night Live’ Opens With Christmas Musical Salute To Getting Into The Holiday Spirit — By Blocking Out Elon Musk And Other Anxieties

Saturday Night Live opened with a musical salute to the holiday season’s ability to make people block out all of their anxieties and worries, whether it be a drinking problem, Elon Musk owning Twitter, or Adolf Hitler being invoked in political discourse.

Bowen Yang, Cecily Strong and Kenan Thompson got into the Christmas spirit with their extended song, It’s Christmas.

“Elon, why does he own all the stuff? Why does he have to run Tesla and Twitter? Was outer space not enough?

“And Hitler? When did Hitler come back? We basically all agreed three years ago: Hitler should never come back.

Then, Thompson chimed in, ” And why are his new fans black?”

Then the chorus: “Let’s block it all out for Christmas!“

