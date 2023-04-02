‘Saturday Night Live’ mocks Trump’s fundraising over indictment

​”Saturday Night Live” mocked Donald Trump’s call for fundraising after his recent indictment with a spoof infomercial that showed the former president hawking an album of pop tunes.

In Saturday night’s cold open, SNL comedian James Austin Johnson portrayed the 76-year-old Trump as he responded to the charges tied to the Stormy Daniels “hush money” payment.

​“Well, folks, it happened, I got indicted, or as I spell it, indicated,”​​ the character announces.

“Frankly, it’s time that I come clean and admit that I broke the law and go quietly to prison. April fools! That was a prank.”

​Dressed in Trump’s trademark dark suit, white shirt and red tie; Johnson ​also addressed criticism that Trump is exploiting the indictment to raise money.

“Not true. I don’t want anything from my base except their love, their votes, perhaps their money, and I need their money more than ever,” he admitted.

The fictional Trump then boasted that “Justice for All,” a single released last month with the Jan. 6 choir, overtook Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” as the most downloaded song.





James Austin Johnson pokes fun at former President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live.” YouTube/Saturday Night Live

The character then debuts his compilation album of pop tunes sung with a host of offbeat guests.

“I saw it rake in so much cash, I thought, ‘Why stop there?’” he said about the Jan. 6 theme song.

“That’s why I’m putting out my new album: ‘Now That’s What I Call My Legal Defense.’ AKA ‘Trump Bopz’ and I bring in all the hits,” he said, before launching into an off-key rendition of the Black Crowe’s “Hard to Handle.”

​“What a deal — just 30 classic covers, all horrible,” Johnson says as the former president.

Then, he introduced fellow cast member Kenan Thompson who was portraying the expertly-coiffed boxing promoter, Don King. The two sang “Islands in the Stream,” a duo previously famous by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.

At one point, Johnson as Trump stopped to say he wanted to “set the record straight.”

“I didn’t even sleep with Stormy Daniels, but in many ways I did. Isn’t it ironic that the first time I actually pay someone they try to send me to jail? That’s why you don’t pay people, folks. You never pay people. Pretty ironic,” he said before launching into a version of Alanis Morissette’s 90s classic, “Ironic.”





James Austin Johnson as former President Donald Trump, and Mikey Day as Donald Trump Jr. on “Saturday Night Live.” YouTube/Saturday Night Live

Using an oft-repeated line from Trump, Johnson said, “If they can come for me, they can come for you, too.”

“Or in the case of Jan. 6, they can come for you but not for me. I like that one a little bit,” he said.

Then Johnson introduced, “My most loyal supporter. I wish he’d go away. He’s my Kendall Roy. It’s Don Jr.” Mikey Day then appeared as Donald Trump Jr.

“Well, Dad, this is really emotional. This might be the last time I see you,” Day said before the duo sang “Boys a Liar Pt 2” by Ice Spice and PinkPantheress.