‘Saturday Night Live’ Mocks The Funny Accent Of Charli XCX In Promo – The Hamden Journal

Dune and Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac and Saturday Night Live cast member Aidy Bryant had a jolly good time during this week’s SNL promo.

In a quck standup with musical guest Charli XCX, Isacc and Bryant showered the British singer with faux love.

“Charli, I love your accent, by the way,” Bryant said.

“Oh, thanks babe, appreciate it,” Charli replied.

That set it off, as Isaac and Bryant started in with a series of accents straight ouf of a dinner theater version of My Fair Lady. The barrage ended with Bryant declaring that the singer’s name, is “just a bunch of lett-ahs!”