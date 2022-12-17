‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open: – The Hamden Journal

James Austin Johnson returned as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live as the show chose the obvious topic for its cold open: The former president’s real-life hawking of $99 digital trading cards.

SNL didn’t have to stray too far from the truth for its satire, not just of Trump grifting for money, but of the entire world of NFTs, where people are paying top dollar for items that exist only in the virtual world.

“You can also get them for free by just going online and looking at them maybe, I don’t know,” Johnson as Trump says. “Maybe a screenshot but we’d really prefer it if you sent the $99.”

Trump offers digital cards featuring himself “as a cowboy. Or me mounting Biden’s ice cream with my big laser eyes.” Then he denies that the trading cards are just a new variation on Pokemon, before introducing other images, like himself crossing the Delaware, in the movie Matrix and as Jessica Rabbit.

Also making an appearance in the sketch was Mikey Day as Donald Trump Jr. and Cecily Strong, in her final cold open as an SNL regular, playing girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The implication is that the entire Trump family is in on the grift.

“These cards are fantastic,” Day as Trump Jr. says. “And a steal. And I know what you are thinking: $99. You can get two grams for that!”

Trump Jr. then hawks a Christmas CD from Guilfoyle.

