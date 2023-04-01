‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open – The Hamden Journal

The very obvious Saturday Night Live cold open featured James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump, this time following on the success of his Justice for All for January 6th defendants with his own album to raise money for his legal defense.

“I bring in all the hits,” Johnson as Trump says, kicking off a skit in which he duets with Don King and son Don Jr.

“I might be the last time I see you,” Don Jr. (Mikey Day) tells his father.

“From your mouth to God’s ears,” Trump says.

“I’ll see you on Tuesday. Will be wild,” Trump says as he ends the skit.

