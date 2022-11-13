‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Spoofs ‘Fox & Friends‘ Attempt To Move On From Donald Trump After Midterm Losses – The Hamden Journal

As Rupert Murdoch-owned outlets noticeably pinned the blame for the Republicans’ midterm losses on Donald Trump, Saturday Night Live spoofed Fox & Friends as it tries to move on from its once-favorite guest.

“Mr. President. I don’t know how to tell you this. But we have moved on. We can’t have you on the show anymore,” Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt tries to tell Donald Trump in the aftermath of the Republicans dashed hopes of a red wave.

“What? What did I do?” Trump (James Austin Johnson) asks them. “Was it the insurrection?”

He then goes through a series of events that had so many predicting his demise, none of which did, or kept him from Fox & Friends: the impeachment, “blackmailing Ukraine,” Charlottesville, unbuilt wall and “the murder” (he was kidding about the last one).

“It’s because you lost. Mr. President. We just don’t see a future with you. But we can still be friends,” Doocy (Mikey Day) tells him.

Then Trump scrambles to stay on the air. “Hey don’t push me off!” Trump says. “I have a big announcement and it is not what you think. I am running for president again.”

The Fox News hosts wave goodbye to The Donald.

“That was awkward, but we are finally free. Change is on the horizon and I have a pretty good idea that we won’t be hearing from him again,” Doocy says, before he notices Trump calling his cell phone. Then, as he calls other hosts, Kari Lake (Cecily Strong) suddenly makes an appearance in studio.

“You think if I lose I am going to go away? Not on your life,” Lake says.

More to come.