‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Features The Warm Weather Return Of The “Freaks, Crazies And Weirdos” To Central Park – The Hamden Journal

Saturday Night Live went apolitical for its cold open, instead riffing on the return of warm weather to New York — something that also means the return of all the “freaks, crazies and weirdos” to Central Park.

Taking a break from Trump, Biden and Fox News, SNL instead chose a Manhattan slice of life, spoofing the older man doing an aggressive power walk, the perverts in the park, the woman learning to rollerblade, the park employees who don’t care about their job, the lady trying to tell someone on her phone where she is, the grown man with a drone who is alone and the guy with a clipboard “who wants to know if you have a second for a good cause.” And there is a crazy man with a microphone (Kenan Thompson), along with a woman who “will be debating the nonsense that I scream as if I am a rational man whose kind can be changed.”

The segment actually allowed the show to feature more members of the SNL cast than is typical for an opener.

