Saturday Night Live Cold Open Features Interview With Chinese Balloon – The Hamden Journal

Saturday Night Live quickly turned around the news about the U.S. military’s takedown of the Chinese balloon that floated over U.S. airspace for much of the week.

Just hours after cable news covered the strike that sent the balloon into the East Coast, SNL opened with its own news report on the latest developments, featuring an MSNBC interview with the balloon itself, played by Bowen Yang.

“Well, I’m sorry you are in the water, but thank you for speaking to us,” Katy Tur asks the balloon.

But the indignant balloon tells Tur, “I entertain you people for four days but then get shot down by Biden! I can’t believe I’m Joe’s Osama.”

“What were you doing flying over Montana?” Tur asks.

The balloon answers, “I love the show Yellowstone. It’s like Succession, but outside.”

Tur then notes, “I’m actually surprised you’re still floating. Experts were saying you’re the size of three buses.”

The balloon answered, “Okay. Ouch. I’m a balloon, so, that’s my body. How would you like it if someone measured your width in buses? Sorry I am not camera ready.”

The clever segment worked because it focused on a single news topic of the week, skewering the national obsession with the balloon right down to the coverage earlier on Saturday.

More to come.