Saturday NASCAR schedule – Gateway, Portland

There’s plenty of NASCAR action Saturday at the World Wide Technology Raceway oval outside St. Louis and the Portland International Raceway road course.

The track commonly known as Gateway hosts Cup Series qualifying ahead of Sunday’s 300-mile main event, plus a 200-mile race for the Camping World Truck Series.

Later in the afternoon, the Xfinity Series has its inaugural race on the twisting, 1.97-mile Portland road course.

Saturday, June 4

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway – Cup and Trucks

(All Times Eastern)

Forecast: Sunshine with some clouds, high of 84 degrees, 3% chance of rain

Garage open

Track activity

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1:30 p.m. — Truck race (160 laps/200 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Portland International Raceway – Xfinity

(All Times Eastern)

Forecast: Light rain, high of 62 degrees, 74% chance of rain at start of the race

Garage open

Track activity

