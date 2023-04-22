Saturday NASCAR schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

Cup, Xfinity and ARCA teams will be on track Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Cup qualifying begins the day, followed by the ARCA race and then the Xfinity race.

Austin Hill has won both drafting races this season in the Xfinity Series, taking the checkered flag at Daytona and Atlanta.

The forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 71 degrees and no chance of rain for the Xfinity race.

Saturday, April 22

Garage open

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — ARCA Series

1 – 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:30 a.m. – Noon — Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

12:30 p.m. — ARCA race (76 laps, 202 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4 p.m. — Xfinity race (113 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

