Saturday NASCAR schedule at Phoenix Raceway

Saturday is a busy day for the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway.

Both series will have practice and qualifying. The day ends with the Xfinity Series running its fourth race of the season.

Saturday Schedule

(All times Eastern)

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Cup garage open

10 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

11:30 a.m. – Noon — Xfinity practice/all entries (FS1)

Noon – 1 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying/single vehicle/1 lap all entries (FS1)

1:30 – 2:15 p.m. — Cup practice/Group A & B get 20 minutes each (FS1, Motor Racing Network)

2:15 – 3:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying/Group A & B/single vehicle/1 lap/2 rounds (FS1, MRN)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race/200 laps, 200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

