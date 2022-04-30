The Saturday NASCAR schedule at Dover Motor Speedway includes morning practice and qualifying for the Cup Series ahead of its 400-lap race Sunday.

Following the Cup sessions, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will go racing for 200 laps on the concrete “Monster Mile.”

Saturday’s race is the finale for this year’s Xfinity Dash 4 Cash series. Last week’s race winner at Talladega, Noah Gragson, plus AJ Allmendinger, Landon Cassill and Ryan Sieg, are eligible for this week’s $100,000 bonus.

Saturday, April 30

Forecast: Mainly sunny, high of 67 degrees, dry conditions

Garage open

Track activity

10:30 – 11:15 a.m. ET: Cup practice (Group A & B; FS1)

11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET: Cup qualifying (Group A & B, single vehicle, two laps, two rounds; MRN, FS1)

1:30 p.m. ET: Xfinity race (200 laps/200 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

