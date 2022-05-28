Saturday NASCAR schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

AccuWeather

Opening days of Atlantic hurricane season could bring some action

AccuWeather meteorologists say there is a chance for an incipient tropical feature coming together near Central America to develop into a named system during the opening days of the Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Agatha, which formed in the Pacific Saturday morning, to move inland over Mexico with torrential rain and gusty winds in the coming days. Around the June 1, the beginning of the Atlantic season, it could emerge over the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean Sea w