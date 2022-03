The Saturday NASCAR schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway is headlined by an afternoon twin bill featuring the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series.

Those races will be preceded by practice sessions for the Trucks, Xfinity and Cup. Those practice sessions take the place of qualifying after Friday’s practices for each series was canceled because of rain.

Saturday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

Forecast: Mostly sunny, high of 66 degrees, 8% chance of rain

Garage open

7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series

8:30 a.m. — Camping World Truck Series

10 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:40 – 11:20 a.m. — Truck practice (FS2, FS1 at 11 a.m.)

11:40 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)

12:40 – 1:30 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1)

2:30 p.m. — Truck race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5 p.m. — Xfinity race (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Atlanta Truck starting lineup: Chandler Smith starts on pole Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Noah Gragson on pole Atlanta Cup starting lineup: Chase Briscoe to start on pole

