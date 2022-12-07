Satellite images show that up to 10 bombers disappeared from Russian Dyagilevo airbase

Up to 10 Tu-22M bombers have disappeared from the Russian Dyagilevo military airbase in Ryazan Oblast.

Source: Mark Krutov, journalist of the Russian editorial office of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, on Twitter

Details: Krutov published the pictures taken on 7 December. “The damaged Tu-22M has disappeared, leaving only a shadow on the tarmac. At least nine other Tu-22M bombers, as well as some other planes, have been moved away from the base,” he wrote.

He did not rule out that some other planes could have been moved to another place at the same base.

Background:

Earlier, Krutov published pictures showing that a fire on a strategic bomber had been put out at the Russian military airbase in Engels, Saratov Oblast.

On the morning of 5 December, Russian media reported that a fuel tanker exploded at an airfield in the Russian city of Ryazan. A drone also fell on bomber jets in Saratov Oblast.

The New York Times, citing a senior Ukrainian official, reported that Ukraine carried out drone attacks on airfields in Russia on Monday.

