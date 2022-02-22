Satellite images show Russia amassing more forces along Ukraine border

New satellite imagery released Tuesday appeared to show Russian forces amassing more equipment and troops along the border with Ukraine as tensions and the possibility of a larger conflict escalate.

Private company Maxar Technologies has been tracking Russia’s buildup for several weeks, according to Reuters – and the new images appear to show the country continuing to stockpile equipment and troops amid the growing crisis.

More than 100 vehicles and troop tents are seen at an airfield outside of Mozyr, Belarus in the images, which weren’t independently verified by Reuters.

What appears to be a new field hospital erected in Belgorod, Russia not far from the Ukraine border. The site already had shown troops and equipment.

A large area is cleared in Pochep in Russia, with images showing military vehicles and troop tents already on the site.

A Maxar satellite shows heavy equipment transporters on the western outskirts of Klintsy, Russia, about half a mile east of the Ukrainian border. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Tech

The sites have amassed more soldiers and military equipment, including what appears to be a new field hospital in Belgorod, Russia. Maxar Technologies/AP

New satellite imagery shows several new deployments of troops, equipment have been established southwest of Belgorod, less than 12 miles northwest of the Ukraine border. Maxar Technologies/AP

Military vehicles sit at Bokov Airfield near Mazyr, Belarus. Maxar Technologies/AP

Armor and vehicles sit at a railyard in Belgorod, Russia. Maxar Technologies/AP

A new deployment of more than 100 vehicles and dozens of troop tents have been seen at a small airfield near Mozyr, north of the border with Ukraine. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

In Klintsy, Russia appears to be have brought in heavy equipment transporters that can be used to carry tanks, artillery and heavy equipment.

Russia is now recognizing the independence of two regions of Ukraine controlled by pro-Moscow separatists, the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic. Russian leader Vladimir Putin has now deployed troops have now been deployed to those two separatist states, sparking US President Joe Biden to announce economic sanctions targeting Russia.

