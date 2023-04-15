Sategna shows speed, improvement in Arkansas Red-White scrimmage

While Arkansas fans might not have seen it before Saturday, redshirt freshman Isaiah Sategna’s performance in the Razorbacks’ Red-White scrimmage was an extension of what he’s been doing all spring.

The 5-foot-11, 178 pound wide receiver hauled in three passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns during the Razorbacks’ roughly 110-play scrimmage at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Sategna shined the most of any Arkansas receiver, which is what he’s done often during the spring practice schedule. The native of Fayetteville has a knack for gaining separation from defenders in one-on-one situations at practice, and he did just that during the scrimmage in front of fans.

“I feel like I’m a lot better player than I was last year,” Sategna said. “Just the new schemes that we’re drawing up and stuff. They’re throwing great passes and stuff. Like I said in my earlier interview, I’ve just got to do the easy part. I’ve just got to catch the ball. They’re doing the hard part.”

A rolled ankle early in the 2022 season set Sategna back and hurt his development as a true freshman. He ended up playing just 24 total offensive snaps on the year — six in the blowout win at Auburn and 18 in the Liberty Bowl win over Kansas.

Sategna is a former four-star recruit and was the No. 4 track and field prospect in the nation for the 2022 class according to MileSplit. His speed is what sets him apart, but he’s really come along as a route runner and with his ability to make tough plays look easy.

“If you look at wideouts just in general, he played with a lot of confidence,” head coach Sam Pittman said. “He’s always had a lot of talent. But he’s playing with a lot of confidence. From where I was, I felt like one of his two touchdowns was a tough catch, and he made that. He has a lot of confidence right now.”

Sategna’s first big play of the day was arguably the most electric during the entire scrimmage. He took advantage of a favorable matchup against South Florida transfer linebacker Antonio Grier and flew down the field for a 65-yard touchdown.