Sasheer Zamata Cast In ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Night Live alumna Sasheer Zamata has been cast in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Marvel’s upcoming WandaVision spinoff series for Disney+, sources tell The Hamden Journal.

Zamata is said to be playing a recurring role in the series, joining lead Kathryn Hahn, who is reprising her role as WandaVision bad gal Agatha Harkness, male lead Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, who is believed to be playing a villainous role, Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia who I hear are playing witches.

In addition to Hahn, Emma Caulfield Ford also is expected to reprise the role of Dottie from WandaVision. Additionally, I hear Eric André recently booked an episode of the show. A rep for Marvel declined comment.

WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer, who is under a joint overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television, serves as writer and executive producer on the spinoff.

Actor and comedian Zamata is known for her four-year stint on Saturday Night Live. She recently wrapped two season on Hulu’s Woke and can currently be seen on ABC’s Home Economics. This past summer she filmed her latest one-hour stand-up special which will be released in 2023. In addition to acting and stand-up she co-hosts the podcast Best Friends with her real-life best friend Nicole Byer. She’s repped by Mosiac, Gersh and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.