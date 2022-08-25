Sasha Roiz And Lilah Richcreek Estrada Board Season 8 – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Sasha Roiz (Grimm, Caprica) and Lilah Richcreek Estrada (The Wonder Years, Grace and Frankie) have joined the cast of NBC’s Chicago Med as recurring guest stars, The Hamden Journal has learned. Season 8 premieres on September 21 at 8 p.m. followed by Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire.

Roiz is set to portray Jack Egan, a multimillionaire renaissance man. Richcreek Estrada will portray Nellie Cuevas, a psych fellow working alongside Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt).

Chicago Med follows the lives of an elite team of medical professionals working in the emergency room at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Wolf, Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Stephen Hootstein, Derek Haas, Arthur Forney, Matt Olmstead, Michael Brandt, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.

Chicago Med is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Roiz most recently voiced the character of Mr. Kielowski in the Disney/Pixar animated film Turning Red. Other big screen credits include Paul W.S. Anderson’s Pompeii, 2006’s Man of the Year opposite Robin Williams, and Roland Emmerich’s The Day After Tomorrow in 2004.

On TV, Roiz is most notably known for his portrayal of Captain Sean Renard in NBC’s Grimm for 6 seasons. Prior to that, he played Sam Adama in the Syfy series Caprica.

Small screen credits also include Fox’s 9-1-1, the legal drama Kevin Hill, USA Network’s Suits, and FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

He is repped by Pakula King & Associates and Hanan Management.

Richcreek Estrada most recently starred in the Disney+ series Four Dads and the Untitled Leslie Odom and Kerry Washington Project for NBC. Other credits include ABC’s The Wonder Years, FX’s Dave, and Netflix’s Grace and Frankie.

She is repped by A3 and Mark Schumacher Management.