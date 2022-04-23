Sasha Obama takes walk with rumored boyfriend Clifton Powell

Sasha Obama is reportedly dating Clifton Powell Jr. (Photo: Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

Could it be more than just a spring fling? Sasha Obama was spotted walking through West Hollywood with her rumored boyfriend, Clifton Powell Jr.

On April 22, the 20-year-old former first daughter and her new beau were seen walking closely together, sporting casual looks perfect for L.A’s spring weather.

Obama wore layered pink and purple cami crop tops and a long tiered lavender skirt while Powell Jr. opted for a backwards cap, graphic tee and a flannel that he kept slung over one arm.

E! News reported that the new couple appeared “very loved up, inseparable and always laughing” during their outing, which the outlet says included a visit to friends in the neighborhood.

In April 2022, Michelle Obama let the world know that her daughters Malia and Sasha both have “boyfriends and real lives.”

“They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home,” Obama said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives.”

The Daily Mail has reported that the youngest Obama daughter and Powell Jr. met at the University of Southern California in 2021. Sasha reportedly transferred to the university after her time at the University of Michigan. They later began dating.

Powell Jr. is a 24-year-old commercial director who previously played college basketball at University of California Santa Barbara from 2016 to 2018. As a commercial director, he has worked with brands like Madden, Nike and Peloton.

While Sasha’s dad has a pretty big claim to fame — he’s former president Barack Obama — Powell Jr. is also the son of a celebrity. His dad is actor Clifton Powell. Powell has had roles in Ray (2004), Rush Hour (1998), Next Friday (2000), TV series like Hawaii Five-0 and more.

Last year, Clifton Powell shared a tribute to his son on his Instagram, writing, “Happy Birthday to my Amazing son Clifton Powell Jr 24 yrs ago You came into the world son and you changed my life and to this day you still bring Soooooo much Joy to Me and to All that you touch I’m soooooo Proud of You Young Man Enjoy this Special Day God gave to You.”

Sasha is not the only Obama sister with a reported boyfriend. 23-year-old Malia Obama has been dating Rory Farquharson since 2017.

Both Sasha and Malia currently live in Los Angeles. Sasha is still in school and Malia is working as a staff writer on a Donald Glover Amazon Prime project.