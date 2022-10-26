Sasha Obama Ruffles Feathers For Carrying School Books In Telfar On USC Campus

Sasha Obama ruffled some feathers by sporting Telfar’s largest-sized embellished bag in the oxblood colorway, which retails for $275 as a book bag while walking on the University of Southern California’s campus last week.

The youngest Obama daughter has her style many like to question. Still, she is just like any other Gen Z student showing off their style of the day as they strut to class — wearing a casual black and white, boho-chic, ruffle-trim mini dress, tan boots with black socks, and stacked necklaces to accompany her red bag.

The outrage surrounding the student carrying the “not for you, for everyone” bag on campus is confusing specifically because the largest-size Telfer has a compartment just for laptops and is big enough to fit other hefty textbooks to be totted from class to class.

Many owners of the inclusive Telfar bag sell out like hotcakes. It’s hard to believe that the USC senior is the only student on campus showing off their Telfeezy.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show broke down the issue surrounding Obama’s choice of a bag, which still didn’t seem like valid arguments over a modern-day bag that could very well be used as a book bag.

One of the hosts, Gary With Da Tea, shared that the Telfar bag outraged viewers and that even if President Obama was still in office, she shouldn’t have used it.

“Everybody has a nice bag. She can’t have a nice bag to carry her books in?” Da Brat said. “Even if her dad was still in office, Sasha should be able to sport her fashion style without scrutiny.”

The other morning show hosts agreed with Da Brat regarding white children wearing what they please when their parent is in office without scrutiny.

x

According to ACESHOWBIZ, supporters have come to the student’s defense on social media.

“How else are you supposed to carry textbooks? I carried mine in Gucci,” one person tweeted.

“It’s her money. Let her spend.” A third fan told internet trolls to min their own pockets, tweeting, “Please leave her a long let her live her life, it’s her [money],” another person scolded critics.

The Telfar has become a global inclusive bag known as “The Bushwick Birkin,” a “Telfie,” and a “Telfeezy.”