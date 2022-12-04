‘SAS Rogue Heroes’ Renewed For Season Two By BBC – The Hamden Journal

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s SAS Rogue Heroes has been renewed for a second season by the BBC.

The wartime drama, which was picked up for season one by Epix in the U.S., ended in the past few minutes with a “To Be Continued” caption as Jack O’Connell’s character Paddy Mayne took over the Rogue Heroes.

Series one followed David Stirling (Connor Swindells), Jock Lewes (Alfie Allen) and Paddy Mayne (O’Connell) in a dramatized account of how the SAS was formed in the darkest days of World War Two, with fellow cast members including Dominic West, Sofia Boutella, Tom Glynn-Carney and Theo Barklem-Biggs. Series two will show viewers what comes next for the SAS, following a dramatic turn of events.

The show’s launch became one of the BBC’s top five drama launches of the year with 3.8M viewers, beating all UK launches for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ this year, according to Barb data.

After 28 days, episode one had accrued an audience of almost 10M and all episodes were available on iPlayer from episode one.

“After the roaring success of Rogue Heroes I’m delighted to be embarking on the next chapter of the story,” said Knight. “Series two will take the SAS into mainland Europe and will take our heroes to the limits of their endurance.”

Banijay label Kudos is producer and Banijay Rights is international distributor. SAS Rogue Heroes series one was written and executive produced by Knight, directed by Tom Shankland and produced by Stephen Smallwood. Executive producers for Kudos were Karen Wilson, Martin Haines and Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, with Tommy Bulfin as executive producer for the BBC.