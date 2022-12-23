Sark is bringing in DUDES

Steve Sarkisian is bringing in some DUDES for the Texas Longhorns.

DeAndre Moore, a four-star wide receiver out of power house St. John Bosco, is the latest blue chip talent to sign with the Longhorns. Moore’s decision comes after a Louisville commitment that spanned months and through the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Moore finally made it official on Thursday evening, flipping from the Cardinals and choosing the Longhorns over the Georgia Bulldogs. He becomes the third wide receiver in the class, joining top-100 prospects Johntay Cook and Ryan Niblett.

Texas has a top-three recruiting class that has a chance to continue climbing up the rankings with more targets still on the table. Sarkisian has showcased his recruiting prowess this cycle with several significant victories on the recruiting trail.

The Longhorns have seven signees that are ranked in the top-50 recruits nationally and rated as a 6.0 prospect or better, according to Rivals. Those “Super Blue Chips” include:

QB Arch Manning (No. 1 overall)

LB Anthony Hill (No. 15)

WR Johntay Cook (No. 30)

RB Cedric Baxter (No. 32)

CB Malik Muhammad (No. 34)

DE Colton Vasek (No. 40)

S Derek Williams (No. 49)

Texas went out and signed the two best prospects out of Louisiana and landed a running back out of Florida that is right on the cusp of five-star status. Sarkisian did an excellent job of addressing needs and surrounding manning with high-level skill talent.

And the Longhorns likely are not done. Five-star tight end Duce Robinson, who plans to sign in February, is a legitimate target for Texas. Four-star athlete Jelani McDonald will announce his college decision at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio early next month.

This is coming off a cycle in which the Longhorns inked a top-five recruiting class that was headlined by the talent in the trenches. These are the type of classes that Texas has needed to sign with the move to the SEC quickly approaching.