Sarasota police officer flips over hood of fleeing Mercedes

A Florida cop flipped over the hood of Mercedes after a suspected burglar slammed into him as he fled from authorities, shocking footage shows.

The Sarasota police officer jumped up moments before the car struck him Monday night and then went airborne when he was hit, according to the video released by the department.

He flipped over the windshield of the speeding car before violently landing on the pavement.

The suspect, Mark Thomas, allegedly stole items from another vehicle earlier that day in Bird Key before returning to the island around 9 p.m. in the white 4dr S-Series Mercedes, police said.

Officers used their SUVs as barriers to block Thomas from driving off the island as they tracked him down, but he was able to maneuver around one of the police SUVs before allegedly hitting the officer, police said.





The dramatic scene played out Monday night. Sarasota Police Department/Facebook

The suspect was then chased by cop cars before he abandoned the Mercedes, authorities said.

The cop, who was not named, was taken to the hospital and is now recovering back at home, Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche said. He said he and other command staff “gasped” when they watched the unnerving footage.

“We all gasped when we saw the officer jump four to six inches off the ground and really save his own life,” Troche said.





The car drove past the officer as it fled from cops. Sarasota Police Department/Facebook

Troche noted if the officer crouched down as the vehicle approached, “he would have been run over … and again this would be a different conversation that we’re having right now.”

Thomas, 22, of Plantation, Florida, was arrested Wednesday at a probation office in Broward County and charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and flee to elude with disregard for safety, both felonies.

The Mercedes he was driving was spotted near the Bird Key car burglary around 2 p.m. and then again when a Range Rover was stolen in Longboat Key around 5 p.m., police said.





Mark Thomas, 22, was arrested Wednesday. Sarasota Police Department/Facebook

The Mercedes was being tracked from south Florida, Troche said.

He’s been convicted of various crimes dating back to 2019, Sarasota police said.

“This person needs to be put in jail for what he did,” Troche said before the suspect was captured. “He could have killed an officer.”