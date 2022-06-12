Sarasota Hooters hosts send-off party for international pageant contestant Sloan Miavitz

Sarasota native Sloan Miavitz will compete in the 2022 Miss Hooters International Pageant on June 23 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Sarasota Hooters recently hosted a beach-themed party to wish good luck to Sloan Miavitz before she heads to Lake Tahoe, Nevada, to compete in the 2022 Miss Hooters International Pageant.

Miavitz, a 22-year old Sarasota native, finished first runner-up last year. She will compete against Hooters Girls from all over the country for the title of “Miss Hooters International” and a cash prize of $30,000.

Sarasota native Sloan Miavitz will compete in the 2022 Miss Hooters International Pageant on June 23 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

“We wanted to do something special to celebrate Sloan for all of her hard work as she heads off to compete and represent Hooters as Miss Sarasota,” LTP Management marketing director Kristi Quarles said. “We wanted an opportunity for our customers and regulars to come out to show their support. Everyone had a great time at the party.”

Miavitz has worked at the Sarasota Hooters location for four years.

“Representing Hooters of Sarasota in the Miss Hooters International Pageant has me in a ball of emotions, full of joy, happiness and most of all I find myself eager to take on this competition,” said Miavitz, who is in school studying business marketing and social media marketing management. “I’m so excited for us to show the world that Hooters is truly more than just a pretty face.”

The pageant will take place on June 23. Additional South Florida Hooters pageant contestants include Sean Abad (Cape Coral) and Madison Novo (Hialeah). For more information, visit HootersFlorida.com or follow on Twitter @HootersFlorida, Instagram @SouthFLHooters and Facebook.

Submitted by Ilona Wolpin

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota Hooters hosts send-off party pageant contestant Sloan Miavitz