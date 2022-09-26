Sarasota-Bradenton closings and cancellations due to the storm

This article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Herald-Tribune with a digital subscription.
Check Back: This article will be updated as more we receive more cancelations and closures.
Quick Sarasota-Manatee Hurricane Ian links
Live Blog: See the latest coverage of Hurricane Ian’s impact on Sarasota-Manatee
Storm Coverage: Find all of our coverage of Hurricane Ian
Shelters: Find a list of Manatee and Sarasota hurricane shelters here.
Sandbags: Where to get sandbags in Sarasota, Manatee counties
Sarasota-Bradenton restaurants and entertainment venues closed due to Hurricane Ian
-
Tide Tables Restaurant in Cortez
-
McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, Sarasota (Tuesday-Thursday)
-
The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature (Tuesday-Thursday)
-
Florida Maritime Museum, Manatee County Agricultural Museum, Manatee Village Historical Park, and Palmetto Historical Park (Tuesday-Thursday)
Schools and colleges closed in Sarasota-Manatee due to Hurricane Ian
-
Sarasota County public schools (Tuesday, likely through Thursday or Friday)
-
Manatee County public schools (Tuesday, likely through Thursday or Friday)
-
Ringling College (through Friday, campus closed)
-
New College (through Friday, campus closed)
-
USF Sarasota-Manatee (through Friday, campus closed)
Sarasota-Manatee governments, services and organizations closed due to Hurricane Ian
-
Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller office (Tuesday-Thursday)
-
Manatee County jury duty is canceled Tuesday-Thursday
-
City of Venice Solid Waste: No pickup of garbage, recycling or yard waste Wednesday and Thursday
-
The Haven, Sarasota: Preschool and academy open Tuesday, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (no aftercare); Closed entirely Wednesday-Friday; ADT closed Tuesday-Friday
-
Loveland Center: All programs closed (Tuesday-Wednesday
-
Waste Management, Sarasota County (Wednesday and Thursday)
-
Waste Management, Manatee County (Wednesday)
-
Manatee County yard waste and recycling (Wednesday)
-
Bay Pines VA: CWBY VA Medical Center (Monday-Thursday)
-
Bay Pines VA: Sarasota, Bradenton, and Port Charlotte VA Clinics (Wednesday)
Sarasota-Bradenton events canceled or postponed due to Hurricane Ian
-
Music Compound’s annual Beer, Bands & BBQ event, which was set to take place Oct. 1 at Sarasota Farm Bureau, has been postponed to Oct. 22 due to concerns about “the Hurricane Ian aftermath — including the potential condition of the event site.”
-
Sarasota Police Department has canceled its Go Gold Blood Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota-Bradenton closings and cancellations due to the Hurricane Ian