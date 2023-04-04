Sarajevo Competition Title ‘Men Of Deeds’ Lands US Deal  – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Dekanalog has picked up North American rights to the Sarajevo competition title Men of Deeds, the latest feature from Romanian filmmaker Paul Negoescu.

Men of Deeds played Making Waves, NYC’s annual festival dedicated to showcasing contemporary Romanian contemporary cinema, on April 2nd, with Negoescu and his Director of Photography Ana Drăghici in attendance. Dekanalog will release the film later in the year.

The film is up for 10 Romanian Academy Awards this year, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Screenplay. The story follows Ilie, a village policeman who enjoys an easy life. His passivity during a series of violent events soon turns him into an accomplice to murder. Tension accumulates in the village, forcing Ilie to make a final decision.

The official film synopsis reads: A middle-aged police chief goes on with his job and modest life in a small town, dreaming of having an orchard, managing regular drunken conflicts at the local bar, and largely ignoring the mayor’s questionable deeds and the dubious things that happen in the village. But when a man is murdered, he jumps to the other extreme, trying to be what he has never been before: the justice seeker who arrests everyone guilty.

The pic was written by Radu Romaniuc (The Self-Murderers) and Oana Tudor. Cast includes Iulian Postelnicu (Arest), Anghel Damian (Clanul), Vasile Muraru (The Happiest Girl in the World), and Crina Semciuc (Wild Mouse). Other credits include music by Marius Leftãrache and editing by Eugen Kelemen. Anamaria Antoci (Tigru) produced the pic with Poli Angelova (Three Days in Sarajevo) as co-producer.

The deal was brokered by Patra Spanou of Patra Spanou Film and George Schmalz of Dekanalog.