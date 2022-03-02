Sarah Spale To Star In Swiss Remake Of Spanish Film ‘Sentimental’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Euro distributor and producer Ascot Elite Entertainment has secured remake rights to successful Spanish comedy Sentimental for Switzerland and all German-speaking parts of Europe from Filmax and is producing a Swiss remake called The People Upstairs (Die Nachbarn Von Oben).

In the 2020 Spanish original, which was nominated for five Goyas, a couple who spend most of their time arguing decide to invite their upstairs neighbours for dinner despite their differences. As the night goes on, various secrets about the couple come to light.

The company has set Sabine Boss (I Am The Keeper) as director and cast will comprise Swiss stars Sarah Spale (Needle Park Baby), Max Simonischek (Zwingli), Ursina Lardi (The White Ribbon) and Roeland Wiesnekker (Heart Of Stone).

Pic will be produced by Ascot Elite’s Karin G. Dietrich (CEO), Ralph S. Dietrich (CEO), Stephan Giger (CEO) and Roger Kaufmann (producer). Ascot Elite plans a theatrical release for Switzerland in early 2023. A German remake produced by Ascot Elite Entertainment is also in the works.

Sabine Boss said: “In this gripping comedy, the situation threatens to escalate when Anna and Thomas have the upstairs neighbours over for dinner and they make them a surprisingly permissive offer. The night becomes a moment of truth – which threatens to tear the couple apart.”

Stephan Giger, CEO of Ascot Elite Entertainment added: “This is an amusing social comedy with a top-class acting ensemble where many will recognize, or rather catch, themselves in the characters and patterns. It is also a great opportunity to position Ascot Elite Entertainment as an ambitious production company and we are very looking forward to finally start shooting the movie.”

Karin Dietrich, CEO of Ascot Elite Entertainment, stated: “In our eyes, this story has the perfect recipe for a wonderful Swiss adaptation. The secret certainly lies in the pointed dialogue, the whimsical wordplay in the small talk, the situational comedy and a superbly interacting ensemble of actors.”