Sarah-Sofie Boussnina Among 5 Cast – The Hamden Journal

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (The Colony), Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Tourist), Faoileann Cunningham (The Northman), Aoife Hinds (Normal People) and Chloe Lea (Foundation) have joined the cast of HBO Max’s Dune: The Sisterhood (wt), from Legendary Television. They join previously announced leads Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson.

The series, which is based on Frank Herbert’s classic novel, is set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides and follows the Harkonnen Sisters, played by Watson and Henderson, as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.

Boussnina plays Princess Ynez, an independent young princess dealing with the pressures of her responsibility as heir to the Golden Lion Throne.

Brune-Franklin portrays Mikaela, a strong-willed Fremen woman who serves the royal family while longing for a home planet she’s never known.

Cunningham is Sister Jen, a fierce, unpredictable acolyte in training at the Sisterhood School who rarely reveals her emotional core.

Hinds plays Sister Emeline, a zealous acolyte descended from a long line of martyrs, who carries fervent religion to her training at the Sisterhood.

Lea portrays Lila, the youngest acolyte at the Sisterhood School with a deep empathy beyond her years.

Diane Ademu-John serves as creator, writer, co-showrunner and executive producer. Alison Schapker serves as co-showrunner and executive producer. Johan Renck will direct the premiere episode and executive produce. Denis Villeneuve, who directed, co-wrote and produced the 2021 Dune film, is executive producing with Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron and Cait Collins, along with author Brian Herbert. Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert serve as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate. Author Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer.

The series is co-produced by HBO Max and Legendary Television, the TV arm of Legendary which is behind the current film franchise. Its first installment was released in October 2021 and earned Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Boussnina is repped by Lindberg Management, Rogue Management and United Talent Agency; Brune-Franklin by Hamilton Hodell, CAA, Morrissey Management and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher; Cunningham by Curtis Brown, Susannah Norris Agency and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher; Hinds by 42 and Lea by The Artists Partnership and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.