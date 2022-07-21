Sarah Snook & Demi Lardner Board Hulu Animated Series – The Hamden Journal

Sarah Snook (Succession) and Australian comedian Demi Lardner have joined the cast of the upcoming Hulu animated comedy series Koala Man, it was announced during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

They join previously announced cast of Michael Cusack (who is also creator and executive producer), who voices multiple characters including the titular hero and his son, Liam, as well as Hugh Jackman, who plays Big Greg.

Snook plays Vicky, who thinks her husband Kevin is just going through a phase. While she tolerates Koala Man, she hopes Kevin will snap out of whatever bizarre mid-life crisis he’s going through. Vicky sincerely loves Kevin for his reliability, but now that his Koala Man duties are making him less reliable, Vicky’s questioning if settling down was the right choice. She sees how dedicated Kevin is to being Koala Man and, as the school canteen lady, feels like she’s missing having a passion in life.

Lardner portrays Alison, Liam’s 35-seconds-older twin, who has an almost sociopathic preoccupation with being popular. Ruthlessly intelligent, determined, and manipulative, Alison knows exactly how many followers you have on IG. She’s got a list of all the coolest kids and a plan to destroy them so she can rise the ranks. To do so, Alison tries to distance herself from Liam, Vicky, and Koala Man, staying laser-focused on becoming The Most Powerful Girl in School.

Koala Man follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto. Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians. On a quest to clean up his hometown, and often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready. He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.

The series comes from Aussie creator/animator Michael Cusack (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy, Smiling Friends) – who also voices the titular hero – and executive produced by Solar Opposites and Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit.

Emma Fitzsimmons and Michael Cowap also serve as executive producers for Princess Bento. Scott Greenberg, Joel Kuwahara, Dana Tafoya Cameron, and Ben Jones are executive producers for Bento Box Entertainment.

Koala Man is produced by 20th Television Animation for Hulu.