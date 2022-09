TVLine.com

Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘I Was Grateful’ NBC Killed Cruel Intentions Reboot

The Cruel Intentions TV series never made it to NBC, and for that, its star Sarah Michelle Gellar is “grateful.” The network initially ordered a pilot for the potential adaptation in February 2016, before ultimately opting against greenlighting the project in October of that same year. Now, in an interview with The New York Times, […]