Sarah Raskin withdraws Federal nomination after Joe Manchin blocks pick

Sarah Bloom Raskin withdrew her nomination to serve on the seven-member Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday, citing “relentless attacks by special interests.”

Her decision to withdraw her candidacy comes one day after moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said he opposes Raskin’s nomination, effectively killing her chance to serve.

Raskin, wife of Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), informed President Biden of her decision in a letter, pointing to Republicans who she says have “held hostage” her nomination and several others. 

Sarah Bloom Raskin, wife of Rep. Jamie Raskin, withdrew her nomination to serve on the Federal Reserve Board on March 15, 2022.
Sarah Bloom Raskin and U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) listen as a group of Maryland residents, calling themselves the 'Pandemic Comforters,' sing in the front yard of his home on May 4, 2020 in Takoma Park, Maryland.
Sarah Bloom Raskin and her husband, Rep. Jamie Raskin, on May 4, 2020, in Takoma Park, Maryland.
The news was first reported by the New Yorker.

She claimed that her “frank public discussion of climate change and the economic costs associated with it” led to the strong opposition to her nomination.

